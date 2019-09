This Is How Trump Reacted To That Scorching Comey Testimony

Calling Comey a leaker was in reference to the former FBI director's revealing testimony that he asked a friend to share his personal memos detailing interactions with the president to the press after he was fired. Comey said he didn't see a problem with sharing the memos because they were his personal recollection of the conversations, and he decided it was necessary after Trump tweeted, "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"