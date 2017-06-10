Could Everyone Accept That Sofia Richie Is Just Friends With Scott Disick?

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted arm-in-arm in Malibu, CA on Friday. This is the second time the two have been seen together recently. Rumors of a possible romantic relationship began when they were seen together aboard a yacht in Cannes last month. The 18-year-old model took to Twitter to make an important announcement: they're just friends.
This isn't the first time that Richie has made this announcement. After rumors had started flying about their supposedly romantic relationship, she sent out a tweet dispelling the notion.
Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax— Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 28, 2017
After the recent siting, Sofia Richie was again quick to dispel any rumors that the two were anything more than friends.
The last time I'm gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends. I'm single and focused on friends, family and work. ?? #againrelax— Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) June 10, 2017
It seems that in every romantic comedy they try to answer this one question: can men and women be "just friends?" Insert the best friend character, or often multiple friend characters, who will tell the protagonist that men and women can't just be friends, that there has to be something more to it. Either they are aware of it and in denial, or it will sneak up on them and they will realize that they were perfect for each other all along. This usually happens during a montage of them hanging out at a sporting event, in a yoga class, grabbing food at some cult classic spot in a major city, or walking in a park. The protagonist will vehemently deny that they have anything but platonic feelings for their non-love love interest, but in the case of most movies, they are proven wrong.
Well, I'm here to say that isn't always the case. It is possible for men and women to be just friends. We may watch these people on our screens, but that does not mean that their lives will play out with the same romantic comedy tropes and plot devices as their scripted, screen-sharing counterparts. I think that if Richie is saying that they're just friends, we should probably just believe her and stop trying to make this celebrity coupling happen.
