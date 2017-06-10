Could Everyone Accept That Sofia Richie Is Just Friends With Scott Disick?

It seems that in every romantic comedy they try to answer this one question: can men and women be "just friends?" Insert the best friend character, or often multiple friend characters, who will tell the protagonist that men and women can't just be friends, that there has to be something more to it. Either they are aware of it and in denial, or it will sneak up on them and they will realize that they were perfect for each other all along. This usually happens during a montage of them hanging out at a sporting event, in a yoga class, grabbing food at some cult classic spot in a major city, or walking in a park. The protagonist will vehemently deny that they have anything but platonic feelings for their non-love love interest, but in the case of most movies, they are proven wrong.