Over the past few years, the former child star has struggled with her mental health. Her troubles led to brushes with the law, including a DUI and hospitalization in 2013. She's currently attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. At FIDM, Bynes is learning not only how to design and create her own clothes, but how to run a successful fashion company . An Amanda Bynes clothing line may be in our future, but that's not the only endeavor she's ready to take on. Bynes is eager to return to acting.