It seems as if Andy Cohen's new gig as the host of Love Connection has really gone to his head. After Cohen appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he stuck around to talk about the love lives of his famous friends. Specifically, he said he'd like to play matchmaker for Lady Gaga. Cohen even went as far to give a suggestion for who she should date next that may surprise her Little Monsters.
In a web segment called "Watch What Happens LOVE with Andy Cohen," Cohen was asked what girl or guy he would set Gaga up with. He though about it for a second, but came up with a pretty good choice: soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. No explanation was needed because come on, have you seen that guy?
Advertisement
Alas, this match made in Cohen's heaven won't be happening anytime soon. After breaking things off with Taylor Kinney, who is no slouch himself, Gaga is reportedly dating talent agent Christian Carino, according to People. The Real Madrid star is also very much taken.
As for his other famous friends, Cohen admitted that Kelly Ripa's perfect date would take place at Soul Cycle and after her beauty, someone dating Sarah Jessica Parker would notice her smell. "And it's very good," he said. "But it's unique. She makes her own perfume." As for what a rom-com based on John Mayer's love life would be called, it would have to be His Body Is A Wonderland. Very punny Cohen.
But it was Anderson Cooper who seemed to get the harshest of critiques. While Cohen admitted that the best part of dating the journalist would be "just staring into his dreamy blue eyes, and his Katniss Everdeen-like hair on fire." Cohen said that Cooper's worst trait is that he's "moody as fuck."
Whether that's true or not, we can't say, but with answers like that we think Patti Stanger may want to watch out.
Advertisement