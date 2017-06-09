Jerry Seinfeld is really Seinfeld-ing it up in the interviews lately. On Monday, he famously denied Kesha a hug by flat-out rejecting her outstretched arms three times in a row in one of the most awkward interactions, ever. (He later defended himself explaining that he does not hug strangers.) And now, in a new interview with Mr. Porter, the famously sarcastic comedian shares another anecdote that is extremely on-brand for him.
The 63-year-old told the site that he never gets upset with his three children, except for one time that he totally lost his cool. As he tells it, one night he walked into his daughter's room and saw her watching an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on her phone. He was livid.
"I never lose it around them," he says. "The one time I really, really got upset was when my daughter was watching the Kardashians on her phone in her bed and I could not take that scene."
He explains why the idea of the Kardashians having their own (popular) show upset him as a former television performer. "For someone who for their whole life, television was the Olympics of being a comedian," he says. "It was only for the very best. You had to have everything. You had to go through all the different hierarchies of your career to get to television. I’m offended by reality television on many levels and that show of course is the premier example of reality television. These people are not doing anything interesting. I lost my temper with that one."
So now we know at least two gifts Seinfeld definitely won't be receiving on Father's Day this month: a Kesha album and a season of KUWTK.
