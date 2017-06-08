This twin situation is officially out of control. Fresh off the news that George and Amal Clooney had two happy, healthy twins (Alexander and Ella) on June 6, a former Bachelor winner is announcing that she is expecting twins in the near future, too, Us Weekly writes.
Vienna Girardi, who is known for her villainess run on season 14 of The Bachelor, announced on Instagram that she is pregnant. Girardi shared a picture of her sonogram with the labels "Twin A" and "Twin B." She added at the bottom: "Twice the blessing twice the fun." The mom-to-be did not elaborate on any other details, like the due date or the sexes. Congratulations have been pouring in, many from other mothers themselves.
Advertisement
"Congrats from one twin mom to another" one woman writes. Another gets right to the point and adds: "Get ready for no alcohol for a long time."
Girardi won her season of The Bachelor when Jake Pavelka proposed to her on national television. The pair split three months after the finale aired. Following that, she dated another former Bachelorette contestant, Kasey Kahl. Afterwards, she was in a relationship with NASCAR driver Todd Allen. The two were engaged briefly before splitting in August 2016.
After her time on reality TV shows, the 29-year-old spoke out against them, telling Radar, "Truthfully, I don’t watch reality TV because I understand now that reality TV isn't reality," Us Weekly reports. "Reality TV stars have a very short television life, so make sure you have a back up and know when to step away from the spotlight and have a normal life."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement