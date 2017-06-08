Lena Dunham's First Period Story Is Both Relatable & Heartwarming

'This, this mountain, is where we were the moment you became a woman. In many cultures you'd have to start birthing children now.' I was like, 'can we please get home right fucking now and off this mountain?' We booked it home — never moved that fast before or since — and he handed me a tampon that was older than I was (my mom was already menopausal at this point) and tried to explain it to me through a crack in the door.