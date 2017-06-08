Lena Dunham's First Period Story Is Both Relatable & Heartwarming

When I got my period I was 14 and still totally boobless, sure that it would arrive when I was approximately 24. I've told this story before but it just makes me laugh too hard: it was late August and I was hiking at sunset with my father when I felt something trickling down my leg. My first reaction was, naturally, that I had peed myself a whole bunch. When I realized it was blood I shrieked wildly- my first suspicion is always fatal injury- as my father looked at me, misty-eyed. "This, this mountain, is where we were the moment you became a woman. In many cultures you'd have to start birthing children now." I was like "can we please get home right fucking now and off this mountain?" We booked it home--never moved that fast before or since--and he handed me a tampon that was older than I was (my mom was already menopausal at this point) and tried to explain it to me through a crack in the door. "Up and...back?" I wept and shrieked and called all of my aunts AND my friend Harris's mom on the cordless phone #lolamoments ? I love being a #lolainvestor because they're helping make the tampon dialogue more open than it was 16 years ago. I also love that @lola has our backs for all our firsts, whether it's your period, childbirth or some grand formal occasion where you're bleeding unjustly. Let's do this right. (Drawings ✏️ by @dokanstudio)
