What Happened When I Tried To Put In A Tampon For The First Time

Aunt Flo. Leak Week. Parting the Red Sea. Whatever you like to call it, getting your period can be a rough time of the month. But that doesn't mean that I wasn't stoked to get my very first period.
Do you remember your first one? For many young women, that initial sticky stain is unexpected and unwelcome. But, for me, realizing I had my first period was like opening presents on Christmas morning. I was 16 years old, and all of my friends had already gotten their periods (or, at least, that's what it felt like). So, in my opinion, mine was running late. After years of waiting and wishing (and drawing with red markers in my underwear to fake it — yes, I actually did that), my period finally arrived.
But that was just beginning. Check out the video above from my YouTube video blog to hear more about my first period experience. It's the most intimate thing I've shared on YouTube to-date. Period.
Advertisement