Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Wife Hayley Are Expecting A Baby

Country singer Tyler Hubbard shared some exclusive news with People magazine today.
He and wife Hayley are expecting their first child and they are over the moon. “There’s a lot of excitement — it’s something we’ve looked forward to for a while,” he said to People. The baby is expected to arrive sometime in December.
After having a revelation in the middle of yet another sleepless night, The Vogue Trip founder knew it was time to take a pregnancy test.
“I couldn’t even contain myself, I was so excited. I honestly didn’t have time to think of how to surprise Tyler, so I just jumped back into bed and showed him the pregnancy stick,” she explained. From then on, Hayley admitted her first trimester was a rough one with the morning sickness and her busy travel schedule. Though she also admitted that one of the hardest parts has been being away from Tyler. But luckily it was just for a short period.
“That was probably the hardest two and a half weeks, just being pregnant and being away from Tyler,” she said to People.
The 30-year-old singer also talked about the new chapter he and his wife are diving into.
“There’s a lot that we’re going to get to learn,” Tyler said. “Hayley and I both really love learning and growing as people. For us, it’s the next phase and the next stage of life that God can really teach us a lot and show us patience…and selflessness.”
He continued, “To be honest, our world, at this point in our life, it revolves around what we want it to revolve around — our wants and our needs and our desires, what we have going on in our schedule…and all that’s about to change.”
The expectant parents also shared the announcement on Instagram.
Today's finally here and we can share our great news!! We're having a little Hubbard!! ??? Beyond excited for this new chapter and even more excited to see @thubbmusic be a dad! Our hearts are so happy! Thank you @sogishoneybakeshop for our stunning cookies and baby announcement ?Check out our pregnancy story on People on link in bio!!?:@justinmrusek
