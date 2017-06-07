Real Housewives of New York is never without drama, and a sneak peek proves that the second half of season nine will be no different. Apparently, the he show will feature Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband, and his arrest for stalking.
Frankel and Jason Hoppy were married for five years before breaking up in 2012. The long and ugly divorce took four years, and was finalized in the summer of 2016. As if that wasn't enough, Hoppy was arrested for harassing and stalking his ex-wife in January of this year. Hoppy had contacted Frankel numerous times over email, Facetime, and more making verbal threats.
Another incident took place at their six year old daughter's school. Hoppy arrived at 8 o'clock in the morning, yelling at Frankel while she dropped her daughter off. An NYPD spokesperson told Page Six ,"he said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.'" Hoppy rejected a plea deal in March and his court date is set for June 27th.
In between flirting, the scandals, and the parties, the show will take a serious turn. In a trailer for the rest of the season, which airs Wednesdays on Bravo, fellow housewives Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley read the news that Hoppy has been arrested, much to their surprise. But don't worry — it doesn't look like the show won't be too weighed down by the serious proceedings. The women are right back to their usual antics: Tears, drinks, and rants will all be flowing. And let's not forget the trip they all take to Bethenny Frankel's factory in Mexico, where her Skinnygirl products are made.
This season is bound to be good, but the one where we see Frankel happy and celebrating the end of this divorce will be even better.
