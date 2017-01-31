Bethenny Frankel’s Ex-Husband Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Her

Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing Frankel. A spokesperson for the NYPD confirms to Us Weekly that Hoppy was arrested on January 27 at his Manhattan residence. The 45-year-old had apparently contacted his ex-wife "numerous times via email and FaceTime, and approached [the] victim making verbal threats." Page Six offers additional details of the incident, which apparently started at the elementary school of Bryn, the couple's six-year-old daughter. A NYPD spokesperson told the site that he threatened Frankel, who was there with a friend, dropping off her daughter at school around 8 a.m. "He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned," according to the spokesperson. Hoppy was apparently charged with aggravated harassment in the first degree, harassment in the second degree, and stalking in the fourth degree. He had previously also been sent a cease and desist letter in November 2016 after Frankel received emails and Facetime calls "in the hundreds," the site writes. Hoppy's attorney, Robert C. Gottlieb, released a statement to Us in which he denies all the charges. "There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and [he] intends to vigorously fight these false charges. We fully intend to do our talking in the courtroom." Frankel and Hoppy met in 2008, married in 2012, and finalized their divorce in July 2016. Frankel herself appears to have left the city and is finding solace on a snowy slope.
