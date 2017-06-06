Destiny Odom used to watch Khloé Kardashian on television, before her father started dating, and ultimately married, the well-known reality star. In an interview with People, 17-year-old Destiny Odom shares her feelings about her father's marriage to Kardashian and what it was like to see her father suffer with addiction.
"Things changed when my dad married Khloé. Things were a lot more public," she tells the publication, as part of a feature titled "Surviving A Father’s Addiction: Lamar Odom's Family Speaks Out." "Their relationship is very toxic," she adds.
"It was crazy that my dad was getting married to this woman that I used to watch religiously," Destiny Odom tells People. "It was such a whirlwind, really." Immediately, Odom says, the privacy in their home life was gone. The overexposure followed her to school, where kids would approach her about her father's publicized substance abuse. "There were regular snide comments at school. And when his addiction became public, then it became a social media thing," she tells the magazine. "Even people that I thought were my friends were saying stuff on social media. It was humiliating."
On the subject of Kardashian, Destiny Odom doesn't blame the jeans designer for her father's personal problems. "I wouldn't say it was a matter of 'my dad loves Khloé more than me.' I think that my dad has an addictive personality, so my dad was addicted to the attention he got with Khloé," she tells People.
The fashion student, who is currently on a gap year, also gave an update on her father's health. Lamar Odom is currently recovering in rehab, following an intervention staged by Destiny and her brother, Lamar Jr., 14. "I basically gave him the ultimatum that it was rehab or me not speaking to him anymore. I think that hit him really hard," she explains to People.
Odom and Kardashian officially divorced in December of 2016, and he is apparently working on a memoir now that he is sober and has clarity on the recent events in his life. Kardashian is currently dating another basketball player, Tristan Thompson. Earlier this year, she celebrated her name change from "Odom" to "Kardashian" with a custom cake.
