By now you’ve probably heard: Black-ish star Yara Shahidi is heading to college, and it’s a very big deal. Back in April, the 17-year-old spoke to Seventeen magazine about her many, many options.
"I did get all of my college acceptances, and I'm keeping them close to the belt as of right now, but I got into every college I applied to," she said.
In a straight-to-the-point image posted today on Instagram, Shahidi answered the question on every fan’s mind. The answer is…
Are you ready?
Are you sure?
Okay…
It's Harvard.
Ta-da! The photo was accompanied by a famous quote from author James Baldwin and marked with the hashtag #CrimsonPride.
The buildup for Shahidi’s college reveal has captivated fans for months. Aside from being a charmer on and off screen, the actress also received a major stamp of approval from former first lady Michelle Obama. The ex-FLOTUS wrote Shahidi a college letter of recommendation. "She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say," Shahidi told W Magazine in February of this year. It’s worth noting that Michelle also attended Harvard Law School, and daughter, Malia, will follow in mom’s footsteps after prolonging her enrollment for a year.
“I know when Malia Obama announced [she was deferring], she got a lot of slack, but I feel like what’s interesting is I know so many people that are deferring,” said Shahidi to People magazine in an interview last year. The actress is also deferring studies for a year, not to rest, but to work. Between Shahidi’s spin-off series and her charitable work, it’s easy to understand why. “It’s more than to just roam around or just sit down and stare at a wall, but it will also give me an opportunity to work,” Shahidi said.
Now the next question is...can we please get some Ivy League-themed BFF fanfic about two brown girls taking Harvard by storm? And can it simply be called Yara & Malia?
