Doughnuts just had quite the glow-up — literally. Black Star Pastry in Australia just revealed their most exciting creation yet — doughnuts that glow in the dark — and it's everything you never knew you wanted in a dessert.
Doughnuts may seem like a simple morning pastry, but any foodie should know by now not to underestimate the round treats. These days, doughnuts are being elevated to new heights: They're getting the spaghetti treatment at Pop Pasta, and even being mounted on walls for a very sweet wedding decoration that doubles as a festive dessert. However, I've never seen doughnuts level-up in this particular way — until now, of course.
The Daily Mail reports that the pastries will be available at the Glow Cave Dessert Bar during Sydney's Vivid festival. Creator Christopher Thé was actually inspired to create the dessert when he was walking around the festival, likely wishing he had a doughnut in hand.
It's the icing on these babies — appropriately called "glonuts" — that make them look radiant when the lights are out. According to Thé's interview with The Daily Mail, the icing is made with vitamin B, but the glonuts don't feature anything artificial.
"We would never create anything that was unnatural, even if it was a great idea," Thé told the site. "BlackStar is all about great techniques and real cooking; we never add dyes or additives to any of our products. We strictly adhered to this principle in order to make the glow-in-the-dark donut happen."
The Glonut is hardly the only food to get glowy. Glow-in-the-dark cotton candy is just one of many food trends taking over Disney parks. At the Disney parks in Anaheim, California, the treat coincides with California Adventure's World of Color show. However, it's not vitamin B that causes the glowy effect — or anything that any foodie could taste. Instead, it's merely a cone inside the cotton candy that lights up.
Of course, there's one thing to remember with these glow-in-the-dark treats: They need to taste just as delicious if you close your eyes.
