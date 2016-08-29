Story from Food & Drinks

You'll Go Nuts For The Newest Wedding-Dessert Trend

Olivia Harrison
A few years ago, cupcakes became the hottest wedding-cake alternative. The mini treats were easy to serve, provided variety, and, perhaps most importantly, were downright adorable. That was a fleeting moment in wedding-trend history, however, and couples soon returned to the classic tiered wedding cake — with some notable variations. Now, though, it looks like there’s a brand-new dessert fad that might be even cuter and more unique than the cupcake table. Have you seen it all over Instagram? It’s a doughnut wall.

As far as we're concerned, doughnuts reign supreme in the dessert world, so we're happy to see them popping up at wedding receptions and other special events. But they aren't necessarily replacing the wedding cake altogether. For the most part, these doughnut walls are being constructed to add even more sweet options to post-nuptial parties. Hey, where dessert's concerned, we say the more the merrier.

These walls don't just diversify the desserts, they also double as decor. Believe us when we say doughnut walls have serious Insta-potential. If you're planning a wedding, consider ditching the photo booth and just have your guests pose in front of your wall of doughnuts. (Food & Wine)
