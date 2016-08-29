As far as we're concerned, doughnuts reign supreme in the dessert world, so we're happy to see them popping up at wedding receptions and other special events. But they aren't necessarily replacing the wedding cake altogether. For the most part, these doughnut walls are being constructed to add even more sweet options to post-nuptial parties. Hey, where dessert's concerned, we say the more the merrier.
These walls don't just diversify the desserts, they also double as decor. Believe us when we say doughnut walls have serious Insta-potential. If you're planning a wedding, consider ditching the photo booth and just have your guests pose in front of your wall of doughnuts. (Food & Wine)
