Glow-In-The-Dark Cotton Candy Is Lighting Up Disney Parks

Disney parks are giving die-hard fans plenty to love this summer. Over in California, the OG amusement park, Disneyland is going for nostalgia with the Main Street Electrical Parade. Next door, there's a Marvel takeover at Disney California Adventure. And in Florida, there's a brand-new land at Animal Kingdom inspired by James Cameron's Avatar. But one thing the parks are really banking on? Instagram-ready food. Not everyone has the courage to brave the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride, but most folks can enjoy the latest confection to come out of the House of Mouse: light-up cotton candy.
In a summer dominated by Disney eats like Groot-shaped sourdough loaves, remixes on classic Pineapple Dole Whip, Technicolor Avatar-inspired eats, churros of all sorts, and Beauty and the Beast-themed pop-up restos, Disney's not slowing down with its Instagram-ready snacks. According to the Disney Food Blog, Disney parks across the globe are serving up glowing cotton candy — and it's the perfect thing to light up social media feeds and the parks' nighttime festivities.
Over in California, the light-up cotton candy coincides with California Adventure's World of Color show. The white cotton candy gets shot through with a bolt of color and presented on a light-up cone. The white candy allows the different colors to show through and light up the entire fluffy treat.
Cosmopolitan reports that Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, and Florida's Walt Disney World are also serving up the unique snack. And because everything on the other side of the Pacific gets the kawaii treatment, H.K.'s version gets the addition of adorable Tsum Tsum packaging.
The magazine adds that Disney doesn't have a monopoly on the illuminated sweets. Back in 2009, a company called Glo Cone developed a glowing cotton-candy cone — and that could be who Disney is sourcing its magic from (sorry, Tinkerbell). That means that fans looking for the rainbow-inspired cotton candy don't necessarily need to pick up a Disney park ticket. The cotton candy has also made appearances in San Diego's Balboa Park, Georgia's Enchanted Gardens at Rock City, and Baltimore's Festival of Lights and Ideas. But anyone looking for a side of Disney enchantment with their sugary snack knows exactly where to go.
