Want your Disney Dole Whip to have a spicy kick? A food blogger just revealed one epic trick to making this treat even better.
As someone who has a serious passion for every Mickey-shaped snack food or Star Wars-themed culinary concoction, I'm always ready and willing to listen to anyone who claims to have the treat to try at one of the Disney parks. Disney Food Blog claims that the new thing to do is reinvent the Dole Whip — an already popular treat at both Disneyland in Anaheim and the Magic Kingdom in Orlando — by adding a spice you can score from the parks' nearby food stands.
Advertisement
For the uninitiated, a Dole Whip is pineapple soft-serve that is available exclusively at Disney parks, which makes it a Very Big Deal. It's already pretty damn delicious, but that hasn't stopped foodies from thinking they have cracked the code to making it even better. How? By sprinkling Tajín Clásico Seasoning atop the treat, which you can score for free at Disneyland stand Tropical Imports, located by the Jungle Cruise in Adventureland.
This hack is not condoned by Disney — it's simply something clever foodies thought up, likely while waiting on the very long line to get their frozen treat. However, that doesn't mean it doesn't work: according to Disney Food Blog, who sent a tester to try out the creation, it's particularly appealing because Tajín seasoning enhances the flavor of fruit.
Apparently, people are already really into this:
@DisneylandAP @DisneylandToday @Disneyland first time having a dole whip and with tajin #dolewhip #disneyland pic.twitter.com/EA1HRgEMe5— Valeria Lopez (@ValeriaL23) October 5, 2016
I just saw a picture of dole whip w/ tajín & I need to get that next time I go omg how am I just now seeing this— hailey (@hhaileyrae) May 1, 2017
3. A must eat at disneyland is a Dole Whip. if you aren't a fan of pineapple you won't enjoy this but its good especially w. tajin— amyah (@amyaahh_) April 6, 2017
Dole Whip may be getting upgraded by Disney fans, but it's also being reinvented in another way. Disney's California Adventure just started selling Dole Whip cotton candy, a version of the sugary tweet with a pineapple twist. The white and pale yellow creation is perfect for days when you're trying to avoid brain freeze.
Disney may know how to do snacks, but Disney fans know how to take the snack game to a whole new level.
Advertisement