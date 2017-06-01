Before Disney World's newest attraction, Pandora: World of Avatar, officially opened there was a lot of talk about the incredibly unique and Instagram-worthy foods that would be available there. On Saturday, Animal Kingdom's new area finally opened to the public, and now it seems there's a clear standout among the Pandora cuisine. It's called the Night Blossom drink, and it's all over social media.
The multi-layer frozen drink is available at Pongu Pongu. According to the drink shop's menu, the Night Blossom is a limeade drink with apple and desert pear flavors, and it's topped with passion fruit boba balls. Its neon colors really make it pop on Instagram. Take a look.
Advertisement
This article was originally posted on May 17, 2017.
Pandora: World of Avatar isn't even open yet at Disney World's Animal Kingdom park, but thanks to social media and previews for Disney World Annual Passholders, anyone can get a peek into the park's newest draw. And while everyone's pretty impressed with the floating islands, those epic waterfalls, and the light-up flora (it's definitely a place to check out after sunset), another major draw may be the one-of-a-kind eats available to visitors.
Inspired by James Cameron's Na'vi, the brand-new area has two dining options, Satu'li Canteen and Pongu Pongu. At the canteen diners can build their own bowls, à la Chipotle, but with an Avatar twist. Plus, since Animal Kingdom isn't a dry park, like California's Disneyland, there are grown-up beverages to enjoy, too. The cocktails — and even the beer — get the Avatar treatment with names like Dreamwalker Sangria (a mix of blue curaçao and wine) and Hawkes' Grog Ale (green beer). Another option at Satu'li is a cheeseburger that's housed inside a bao-like shell. Basically, it's east meets west in the weirdest, most amazing way possible.
Pongu Pongu isn't your usual theme park dining spot. Instead, it's like an out-of-this-world bar where the drinks practically glow on their own. Pongu Pongu means "party party" in Na'vi, so the fun drinks shouldn't come as a surprise. PopSugar reports that the bar's Night Blossom is the most Instagrammed drink from Pandora so far, and it's clear why. The drink is a photo-ready mix of "frozen limeade, apple juice, and pear juice" that gets topped with passion fruit boba pearls. And because it's Disney, you can take that souvenir light-up cup home with you for $20.
Advertisement
Though the drink seems to be a big enough draw, Pongu Pongu has light bites, too, including a remixed dessert egg roll, the Pongu Lumpia, which has cream cheese and pineapple wrapped inside a crunchy shell. Could this be the new Dole Whip?
OMG the food/drink selections in Pandora World of Avatar are AMAZING! They're even beautiful to look at like the land itself. So so good! @visitpandora @waltdisneyworld #pandoraworldofavatar #pandora #avatar #animalkingdom #disneyworld #disney #adventuresofOW #disneycouple #disneyfoodies #visitpandora
Pandora: World of Avatar is set to open its doors on May 27, which also happens to be the day that Disney California Adventure is set to unveil its own new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout. There's no telling what sort of GotG merch and snacks will come with that new arrival, but you can bet that Instagram feeds from coast to coast will be flooded with plenty of Disney snapshots.
Advertisement