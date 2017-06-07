The baristas must be stopped. Carrot lattes are now a thing, and no, they're not a healthy way to get your morning caffeine fix. While you may assume that a carrot latte is some trendy veggie-flavored concoction, that's not quite what's happening here. Instead, PopSugar reports that carrot lattes ("carrot-cinos," if you prefer) are actually just coffee placed inside of a hollowed out carrot. Instead of eating your root vegetables, you're just drinking out of one.
The idea comes from Locals Corner in Seaforth, Australia — but don't expect carrot lattes to eventually show up at your nearest Starbucks, or even be on the menu at Locals Corner itself. A photo of the creation showed up on the coffee shop's Facebook page, seemingly to troll all of their customers.
"How about carrot latte," the post read, followed by a winking emoji that is seemingly mocking everyone who prefers to drink out of a proper mug.
"Wow! So creative you guys! Keep re-inventing the wheel I say!!!," one fan wrote on the photo.
Okay, so the carrot latte isn't a real food trend — just an example of the shenanigans that the baristas at Locals Corner like to get into while they're pouring cappucinos and espressos into regular ole cups. It's not the first shop to have tried a unique holder for their caffeinated beverage: You may remember that Melbourne's Truman Café invented the "avocado latte," much to the disdain of anyone who thinks avocados are ruining 20-somethings shots at ever getting into real estate.
In an interview with The Daily Mail, owner of Locals Corner, Vanja, clarified that these latte pics are all in good fun.
"We just like doing different things, we've being doing a few of these, one with an apple, one with an avocado, this week was a carrot and next week we will do something different."
That's all well and good, especially if it means I won't drip hot coffee down my shirt because I have to drink it out of an avocado.
