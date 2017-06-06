After raking in nearly $40 million on opening day, Wonder Woman is seriously crushing it. And there's no question why. Wonder Woman is the ultimate role model. She's a strong female lead who kicks ass on the daily (just as well, if not better, than the boys — gasp!). But she also embodies an iconic feminine look, one that so many of us wish to emulate.
As of late, channeling our inner Wonder Woman is easier than ever, with themed makeup collaborations popping up all over the place, from drugstore collections to metallic makeup brushes. We want it all. And now, our nails can get in on this Wonder Woman-themed action, too.
Jamberry has released nine Wonder Woman-themed nail wrap designs in collaboration with D.C. Comics. This gorgeous collection has a perfect mix of old and new, bridging the look of original Wonder Woman comics with a more modern aesthetic — all in the iconic gold, red, and blue.
Ahead, check out the full line of nail wraps. (Oh, and they’re buy three, get one free, so treat yourself — after all, finally getting a female superhero on the big screen is a cause for celebration.)