Lately it seems like whenever there’s good makeup buzz (including Kim Kardashian's newest launch), Jaclyn Hill is behind it. The proof? Just a few days ago, Becca Cosmetics announced its limited-edition golden packaging of Hill's Champagne Pop Highlighter. Then last night, more information surrounding the beauty vlogger's highly anticipated Morphe eyeshadow palette trickled in — and it’s stirring up quite the commotion within the cosmetics community.
The brand and Hill have teased details on the collab numerous times already, but now we finally have what we've all been waiting for: product images and an official release date.
Morphe captioned the post on Instagram, "✨The moment you've all been waiting for! ✨ The collaboration that's been 2 years in the making. We are proud to reveal the highly anticipated, @JaclynHill Palette."
The photo itself is giving us major flashbacks of the videos of people destroying makeup that circulated on YouTube, and getting a close-up of the 35 brand-new shades — which come in every color you'd ever want, from teal and purple to pink and nude — makes the reveal completely worth the wait. Even better, priced at $38 for the entire palette, that means each shadow comes down to around $1 an eyeshadow — a major steal.
Plus, it sounds like you won't have to wait for it much longer: The product will officially hit Morphe's website on June 21. Keep an eye out for more details. Considering the fan response to the news — one Instagram user wrote, "I am superrexcited for this and have been waiting since u first talked about it." Another said, "I need this, I love your palettes!!!! The pigments give me life" — we have a feeling this one is going to go fast.
