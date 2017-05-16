Jaclyn Hill Teased Her New Launch — & It's Sending Makeup Fans Into A Tizzy

Update (January 23, 2017): If beauty vlogger Jaclyn Hill's posts these last few weeks have left you on the edge of your seat, there are two things you should know. First, we wouldn't blame you (in fact, we're right there with you). And secondly, Hill finally announced the news we've all been waiting for: She is teaming up with Morphe Brushes to release her Jaclyn Hill Palette. Though not much was revealed in her Instagram reveal, we do know the palette will feature 35 brand-new shadow shades, and will be out in March. Here's hoping we'll see even more sneak peeks in our future.