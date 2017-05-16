Jaclyn Hill Teased Her New Launch — & It's Sending Makeup Fans Into A Tizzy

FINALLY!!!❤️ The palette that I created with @morphebrushes is coming soon! 35 brand new eyeshadows with a new texture, application & feel. This palette has several different formulas to create any eye look you desire! Thank you to Morphe for allowing me to create literally my dream palette. This will be launching end of June. I will give you the exact launch date on June 5th. I can't thank you enough for your continued love & support on this! You are all so amazing!❤️ #morphexjaclynhill Photo by: @marcelocantuphoto Hair by: @jucieg Makeup by: @lipsticknick_ Dress: @waltercollection
#MorpheXJaclynHill ❤️ I have worked hand in hand with @linda_morphe perfecting my dream palette for my loving subscribers. Linda gave me complete control & I was SO picky with the pigmentation, application & blend-ability. Our goal was to create something high quality with an affordable price. After two years we feel we mastered it. Coming in March❤️
To everyone asking... My eyeshadow palette is a COLLAB that will be launching in 7 weeks. It is not my own makeup line. Not quite yet!🙏🏼— Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) January 11, 2017
Are you guys ready for my next collab??!! Im going to start giving hints in 2 weeks! Been working on this one for 2 years!! biggest yet!🎉— Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) December 30, 2016
@Jaclynhill my wallet isn't ready for this pic.twitter.com/cE56rXOhQG— Kell (@KellieTurner) December 30, 2016