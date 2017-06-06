Emmy Rossum Shares Honeymoon Pics From Rwanda

After her wedding to Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, Emmy Rossum's uncommon approach to her ceremony came to light. The total opposite of a bridezilla, the Hollywood star insisted that she wasn't concerned with her dress, the invites, and the like. Instead, she focused on the party.
It's not surprising to learn that Rossum took that same unconventional M.O. to her honeymoon, too. E! News reports that instead of a tropical escape or a chartered yacht to Dubai, Rossum and Esmail decided to head to Africa.
While it looks like Rossum is doing a deep dive for a Jane Goodall biopic, she's actually just having a grand ol' time playing nature photographer. During a stop in Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park, Esmail and Rossum posted a slew of photos to Instagram. No bikinis in sight, this trip was all about getting up close and personal with some real-life animals.
"Trekked into the mountains in Rwanda with the park rangers who dedicate their lives to the protection and conservation of the mountain gorillas. Truly once in a lifetime experience learning how to respect, understand and communicate with them, continuing the work of Dian Fossey," Rossum captioned one video, name-dropping one of the world's premiere gorilla experts.
Esmail kept things a little simpler. He posted photos of his new wife in full-on safari-mode. "Safari Rossum," he captioned his pics. In one sun-drenched shot, Rossum's wearing a bush hat, so things are really serious — this isn't one of those glamping situations.
Rossum's feed got flooded with black-and-white photos that looked like they came straight from a production of The Lion King. Leopards, giraffes, and gazelle rounded out her circle of life. While Esmails' isn't posting as many photos as Rossum, his sweet snaps of his wife doing her own thing are enough to show just how much he admires her. Cue the awws — coupled with some lion roars.
