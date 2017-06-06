Ben Feldman & His Wife Are Expecting Their First Child

Ben Feldman and his wife, designer and fellow actor Michelle Mulitz, are expecting their first child together. Us Weekly reports that the news came at L.A.'s 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, where Mulitz arrived in a flowing, orange, off-the-shoulder dress with her hand cradling her growing belly.
The couple married back in 2013 during a rustic ceremony held at the Smokey Farm in Gaithersburg, MD. In the years since, Feldman's been keeping busy, moving from his role as Michael Ginsberg on AMC's Mad Men to starring in decidedly lighter fare, like Lifetime's Drop Dead Diva.
Currently, he's balancing a role on NBC's workplace comedy Superstore with regular appearances on HBO's Silicon Valley. (It looks like Feldman's focusing on comedies for the time being, not that we can blame any Mad Men alums for getting out of the heavy stuff after years on the award-winning drama.) However, none of those TV roles have him playing any father figures, which is a challenge he'll be embracing in real life, though he admits that he'll take all the help he can get. Like fellow Hollywood dad Kevin Hart, Feldman seems totally fine with letting his wife be in charge.
"I'm insanely lucky to have a wife with enough intelligence, compassion, and responsibility to make it look like I know what I am doing here," Feldman told People at the event.
A representative for Feldman confirmed the pregnancy to People. Though it wasn't necessary, since the two looked to be pretty proud of the impending arrival at the charity event, especially when Mulitz posed with her stomach on display.
This is the first baby for both Feldman and Mulitz.
