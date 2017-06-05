As a Hollywood favorite and star of The Americans, Keri Russell finds herself at all manner of events, and sometimes, she gets a little emotional. Especially, she tells People, at charity events. The 41-year-old revealed to People that she can't help but start sobbing when she's attending a charity event, and it's all thanks to being a mother. Russell (and husband and co-star Matthew Rhys) welcomed her third child in May of 2016, and their growing family acts as another reminder of how important it is to give back.
"I just think you’re so much more vulnerable and kind of exposed emotionally, you can’t go to one of these events without sobbing," she said Saturday during the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey. "You’re just more vulnerable to it, which is good."
The parents have made sure that their goodwill is inherited by their children, 1-year-old Sam, 5-year-old Willa Lou, and 10-year-old River Russell (from Russell's previous relationship with Shane Deary).
"I feel like as they get older, [the lessons are] being a good friend, being a loyal friend and don’t talk about your friend," Russell explained. "It’s more like that kind of stuff: 'If you start a team, you have to stay on it. You don’t get to quit just because they’re bad.'"
Russell's advice is definitely worth listening to, since the actress received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month.
"Getting attention is not her strong suit," J.J. Abrams said in his speech during the presentation, according to ET Online. "What she does so beautifully is become other people, and she does it in a way that most actors would only dream of being able to."
"She is one of the sweetest people, one of the most wonderful friends, mothers, co-workers that you could ever hope to know," he added.
Russell contributes her success to luck, but anyone who has seen her work can recognize her talent and dedication, and now we know that work ethic applies to her philanthropy as well.
