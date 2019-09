Keri Russell Finally Reveals Her Baby's Name & Sex On Live TV

Keri Russell had some great news to share this morning.While on the Today show to talk about her new film, Free State of Jones , host Matt Lauer asked Russell why she hasn't shared any additional information about her new baby with her The Americans on-screen and off-screen partner, Matthew Rhys. After all, it has been more than a month since she had the child.The 40-year-old actress said she didn't really know the right time to reveal such news.Lauer suggested right then and there. And, surprisingly, she obliged.“We had a boy,” Russell said. “[His name is] Sam. He’s so good."She added: "He’s big and fat and nice.” Awww.Sam already has two older half-siblings — a sister named Willa, 4, and a brother named River, 9, from Russell's previous marriage.Watch the full reveal below.