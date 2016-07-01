Keri Russell Finally Reveals Her Baby's Name & Sex On Live TV

Keri Russell had some great news to share this morning.
While on the Today show to talk about her new film, Free State of Jones, host Matt Lauer asked Russell why she hasn't shared any additional information about her new baby with her The Americans on-screen and off-screen partner, Matthew Rhys. After all, it has been more than a month since she had the child.
The 40-year-old actress said she didn't really know the right time to reveal such news.
Lauer suggested right then and there. And, surprisingly, she obliged.
“We had a boy,” Russell said. “[His name is] Sam. He’s so good."
She added: "He’s big and fat and nice.” Awww.
Sam already has two older half-siblings — a sister named Willa, 4, and a brother named River, 9, from Russell's previous marriage.
Watch the full reveal below.
