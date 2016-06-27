That statement is what you'd call problematic — and no, not because its wording violates our 21st-century standards of political correctness. The fact is, poor white men are not "n-----s." They never have been, and they never will be. Back then and today, poor white people may be disenfranchised and treated like shit by white people with more money and power than them. But they have never been and will never be hated or beaten or denied their freedom for the color of their skin. They have never been and will never be raped or sold or lynched because they are Black. To conflate poverty with slavery and classism with racism is disturbing and dangerous. It's a denial of Black people's truth, then and now. And I was half-expecting for one of the Black men or women to stop Knight right in the middle of his speech to tell him to shut the fuck up. But that never happened, because this movie is not about them.



