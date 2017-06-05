She got it from her momma. TMZ has just released a video of Blue Ivy Carter's ballet recital, and, unsurprisingly, Beyoncé and Jay Z's daughter has some serious dance skills.
With parents who reign supreme over all things music, it's only fitting for the 5-year-old Blue to want to bust a move. While booty-popping lessons will likely be saved for when Blue is a teensy bit older and can fully appreciate the majesty that is Destiny's Child's "Bootylicious," the little Carter lady is already getting her start in ballet. Blue's recital — which you can watch over on TMZ — took place at on Saturday, and saw Blue and her fellow ballerinas performing a dance to Earth, Wind, & Fire's "September." Bey's baby was center stage, and using her long limbs (she's so tall now!) to gracefully execute some sweet moves.
Twitter is already obsessed with the video:
"baby girl was grooving and giving us energy the entire performance. A star!," one user tweeted.
"Beyoncé better watch out!," another joked. "She's coming for the throne!"
"Okay girls now let's get in FORMATION!!!!," a third tweeted.
This isn't the first time that the internet has obsessed over Blue, who is the soon-to-be big sister of twins. People freaked out over the hilarious faces that Blue made while being snapped at the NBA All Star game back in February. That same month at the Grammys, fans lost it when Nick Jonas posted a photo of him attempting to shake Blue's hand — only for the young Carter to throw him some serious side-eye.
There's no question that Blue is a delight — and now, it looks like she has a promising career as a ballerina as well. Maybe she can teach her new siblings some dance moves?
