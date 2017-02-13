Nick Jonas’ Charms Appear To Be Lost On Blue Ivy

Remember that time Rihanna and Blue Ivy caught up at the 2015 Grammys, and Bey and Jay's firstborn looked totally starstruck and smitten? Fast-forward two years later, and the kid's fending off twin siblings and being approached by Nick Jonas with (what appears to be) a cocktail in his hand. Ehhhh. At some point during last night's Grammys ceremony, Jonas stopped by to say hello to the 5-year-old, who held court in her pink tuxedo while perched on papa Jay Z's lap. Everyone's got that "go on, don't be shy, tell him your name" expression. Blue Ivy, meanwhile, is too busy side-eyeing the pop star's drink to do the "I'm this many" song-and-dance. The "Jealous" singer had a good sense of humor about the encounter, as captured in this hilarious photo.
Our favorite entries for his "caption this" challenge, in no particular order, are as follows: "When you run into your BFF's ex and he tries to say hi but you remember how he broke her heart and you're like nah bruh." "You're not Joe." "Excuse me, but I asked for Kevin." "That ain't lemonade." Good work, guys. Better luck with the twins, Nick.
