There are bars in aquariums, sure. Plenty of bars in caves. Bars on rooftops? Old hat. But an underwater lounge on a cruise ship is a pretty new concept. And according to Travel + Leisure, it's now a reality thanks to French expedition cruise company Ponant.
The first-ever underwater lounge, called Blue Eye, will be featured aboard the company's four new Ponant Explorers: Le Bougainville, Le Dumont-d'Urville, Le Lapérouse, and Le Champlain, reports T + L. The yachts will launch in 2018 and 2019.
We know it looks a little bit like Dr. Evil's lair, but just imagine yourself admiring the marine life while sipping on a Mai Tai. A little bit futuristic, a little bit whimsical, and a whole lot of seaweed garnish. (At least we hope so, because seaweed garnish sounds kind of cool.)
T + L reports that Blue Eye's features include "two large glass portholes designed like the eyes of a whale that let passengers peer out into the depths below," digital screens projecting live images from under the sea, sounds from within a three-mile radius of the ship projected via speakers in surround-sound, and "sofas that vibrate in unison with the sea."
Just like that, you've crossed "party underwater" off your bucket list. Now go get your mermaid on.
