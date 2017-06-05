The relationships that emerge from reality television are always of somewhat dubious authenticity — at the very least, they rarely last longer than a year. (The last Bachelor Nation couple to truncate their so-called forever love: Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell.) Lace Morris, who paired up on Bachelor in Paradise, recently admitted that her reality television-founded romance with Grant Kemp wasn't love after all.
"I wanna know whether that was really love right there,” co-host Ashley Iaconetti prompted in a preview clip for Ben Higgins' new podcast Ben and Ashley I.: Almost Famous released to Us Weekly. “Or was it lust?"
"It was definitely lust,” Morris replied. Just to be clear: Lace Morris fell in love with a sculpted firefighter on the beaches of Mexico during a reality television show, and it was not love. Surprise: It was lust!
Kemp and Morris got engaged on the soapy summer reality show that features people, well, falling in love in paradise. (In this case, "paradise" is a humid resort in Sayulita, Mexico.) The two were engaged for less than six months — despite getting matching tattoos — and split in November of 2016.
"It really was mutual," Morris said at the time. "We both have our issues we need to work on, and we can't really give each other what we need at this time. It's just not the right timing."
In the same podcast clip, Morris revealed that she has a new boyfriend, a man named Russell whom she met on Bumble. "Yeah, I ironically found him on Bumble," Morris said. "It was a weird story, but we talked for like, two months, and then we finally met, and the rest is history! That's it!"
