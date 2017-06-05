Story from Entertainment News

Trista Sutter Suffered A Seizure In Croatia & Now Sees Life With An "Expiration Date"

Morgan Baila
Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage.
Trista Sutter is now out of the hospital following a major health scare during a family vacation. The former (and first ever!) Bachelorette suffered a seizure on Saturday in front of her children and her husband while in Croatia. Sutter shared the news of her unexpected situation on Instagram after recovering from the shock. At this time it is unclear exactly what led to Trista's seizure, but both her and her husband, Ryan Sutter, are grateful for her swift recovery.
In an emotional Instagram post, the mother of two paired a hospital selfie of herself hooked up to monitors and explained, "This was me yesterday....two hours after I had a seizure. ...two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue."
Advertisement
The 44-year-old also wrote that the experience gave her a reminder of her own mortality, and made her reevaluate her life. "I have an expiration date. I've always envisioned that date being sometime after my kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own, but I was reminded yesterday that it could come anytime, in any country, whether I'm surrounded by strangers or people I love, or neither, or both. I've never been perfect and I never will be, but from here on out, I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest." Trista also thanked her Bachelor Nation family for their outpouring of support. (Trista and Ryan met on the series over 14 years ago during the network's first season of the female-led Bachelor spin-off.)

This was me yesterday. ...two hours after I had a seizure. ...two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue. ...two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe. Instead, I ended up in a euphoric white dream that the voices of my husband and daughter pulled me from and I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering "why me?" But today, I had to ask, "why not me"? I'm human. I have an expiration date. I've always envisioned that date being sometime after my kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own, but I was reminded yesterday that it could come anytime, in any country, whether I'm surrounded by strangers or people I love, or neither, or both. I've never been perfect and I never will be, but from here on out, I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest. To embrace gratitude and the lessons I wrote about over 3 years ago with a newly acquired perspective. To stress less. To love more. To listen. Be kind. Spread joy. To be a better version of myself as a wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, neighbor, daughter, and friend. Thank you to those back in the states, whom I hold dear. You know who you are. Thank you to those I've never met who lift me up and have my back. Thank you to those from my #bachelornation family who've shown this OG kindness & respect when I know I'm old news. Thank you to the kind tourists & Croatians who held my hand, wiped my tears, and hugged my kids. You will forever be remembered. And lastly, thank you to my family, especially @ryansutter. Without you, I don't know that I would be here today. You are my everything and I love you forevermore. If you've gotten this far, know that I don't share these words for your pity, but to inspire you to take them and be thankful for your life and blessings. Tell the people you love how you feel and live with grateful enthusiasm. I plan to.

A post shared by Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) on

According to her other recent posts, Trista and Ryan, along with their daughter, Blakesley, and son, Maxwell, have been able to continue their adventures in Croatia. Sutter appears to be in good health once again.
Read These Stories Next:
The Viral Words You Need To Know
Heartbreaking Movies You Should Never Watch Alone
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series