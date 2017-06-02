Story from Fashion

Wonder Woman Has Already Inspired A Lot Of Little Girls To Dress Up

Caitlin Flynn
Wonder Woman had an epic opening weekend. It grossed a grand total of $223 million globally, making it the highest grossing American film by a female director. The new franchise is well on its way to becoming iconic — and one of the best parts of its success is that little girls will grow up with a badass female superhero.
There's already a strong sign that youngsters absolutely love Wonder Woman — little girls are dressing up as the superhero and the photos are absolutely adorable. Who says that they need to wait until Halloween to show their love and enthusiasm for the character?
A quick look at Instagram shows that girls have dressed up in a variety of Wonder Woman getups. Some of them opted for official costumes, while others got creative and went the DIY route. The one thing they all have in common? You'll immediately say "awww!" after one look.
Here are some of the highlights.

Never lose your sense of WONDER! #wonderwomanday #dccomics #strong #wonderwoman #wonderwomanmovie

A post shared by SkoldKids (@skoldkids) on

We love these poses in front of the official movie poster:

"Believe in love." - Diana a.k.a #Wonderwoman❤️ . .Watched the movie today, with the squad. I must say that it is a well made movie. It is about war, love, sacrifice, mission, and identity. ❤️There is a lot of action scenes but it is not grossly graphic (I mean like bloody, etc.) my kids actually enjoyed it. Some sparkly humor and sadness that left us teary eyed.? . You cannot save everybody, but if you have the chance to save "today", do it. It might mean sacrifice, even your own life. ?? Life is not about what you deserve, but it is more of what you believe. ☺️ . . . #instagramstories #word #quotes #wordjunkie #ootd #fashion #notablogger #wonderwoman #wonderwomanmovie #movietime #cosplay #squadgoal #friends #mommies #kiddos #olinotheatres #kapolei #hawaii #hilife #thankful

A post shared by Be_YOU_tiful (@zahzporadic) on

Matching Wonder Woman costumes for the win:

Wonder Women #wonderwoman #supergirl #twins

A post shared by Brad (@thehza4) on

Umm. We might be just a little excited #wonderwomanmovie

A post shared by Dianna Angello (@dangello98) on

Viola Davis joined in the fun by sharing a #TBT photo of her daughter, Genesis, dressed up as Wonder Woman.

Genesis at 2 almost 3. She wanted to keep her fro. #WonderWoman! We're ready!!! #TBT

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

Something tells us this will be the Halloween costume of 2016. But for now, why wait until October to show off your Wonder Woman style?
