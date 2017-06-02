Wonder Woman Has Already Inspired A Lot Of Little Girls To Dress Up

"Believe in love." - Diana a.k.a #Wonderwoman❤️ . .Watched the movie today, with the squad. I must say that it is a well made movie. It is about war, love, sacrifice, mission, and identity. ❤️There is a lot of action scenes but it is not grossly graphic (I mean like bloody, etc.) my kids actually enjoyed it. Some sparkly humor and sadness that left us teary eyed.? . You cannot save everybody, but if you have the chance to save "today", do it. It might mean sacrifice, even your own life. ?? Life is not about what you deserve, but it is more of what you believe. ☺️ . . . #instagramstories #word #quotes #wordjunkie #ootd #fashion #notablogger #wonderwoman #wonderwomanmovie #movietime #cosplay #squadgoal #friends #mommies #kiddos #olinotheatres #kapolei #hawaii #hilife #thankful
Advertisement