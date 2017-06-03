Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Mix Rustic With Modern In Their NYC Penthouse

New York City is about to get a dose of Memphis soul. Trulia reports that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel signed the dotted line on a Tribeca penthouse that brings a bit of his hometown to the big city. With a red brick exterior and exposed timber beams inside, it's a little bit country with plenty of rock star details. Plus, Trulia adds that the building, which has seven other penthouses, also boasts a slew of other A-list residents.
You'll want an invite to any block parties with this roll call: Timberlake and Biel will be rubbing shoulders with fellow Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence, and newly minted rock star heartbreaker Harry Styles. Maybe this proximity will help push a Timberlake-Styles collab into being?
Famous neighbors aside, the house has plenty to love. Not only do the rustic architectural details seem perfect for a country boy like Timberlake, the 5,375-square-foot unit also has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a slew of extras. The most over-the-top perk? We're betting that the garage, which looks like an uber-luxe subway station, complete with tiled herringbone ceiling puts actual NYC apartments to shame.
And after JT parks his ride (or, more likely, rides), he'll be able to enjoy the building's 71-foot swimming pool, roof terrace, and gym. Oh, and as for little Silas? There's a playroom for the little guy and the other kiddos to romp in while their parents take in the Turkish bath.
At $20 million, the unit didn't come cheap, but after taking a look at the light-filled unit, its marble-accented bathrooms, and huge windows, anyone can see why Timberlake chose this spot to set down some Big Apple roots.
Read These Stories Next: