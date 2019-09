Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Mix Rustic With Modern In Their NYC Penthouse

New York City is about to get a dose of Memphis soul. Trulia reports that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel signed the dotted line on a Tribeca penthouse that brings a bit of his hometown to the big city. With a red brick exterior and exposed timber beams inside, it's a little bit country with plenty of rock star details. Plus, Trulia adds that the building, which has seven other penthouses, also boasts a slew of other A-list residents.