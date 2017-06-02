Breakups are never easy, even when you're a celebrity. After splitting with his girlfriend of eighteen years — director and writer Jennifer Westfeldt — in 2015, Jon Hamm is finding that out the hard way.
The actor opened up to InStyle about how he's been since the Mad Men finale, touching on serious issues like death, alcoholism, and how to exist post-breakup. "It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time," he says. "It’s really hard. It sucks."
Hamm has had more than his fair share of hard times. Both his parents died before he turned 21, and just two years ago, Hamm spent some time in rehab for alcohol addiction. It's precisely those experiences that make him so passionate about therapy. To him, "Medical attention is medical attention whether it’s for your elbow or for your teeth or for your brain." We can't help but agree. Taking care of your mental health is just as important as physical health.
One tip for self-care is staying off of social media. For someone who has been on the shortlist for People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, Hamm just isn't a fan of selfies. He focuses on more concrete parts of life and, for him, "The point of life is not to put dog ears on yourself and post it online for everyone to see." It's not a hard-and-fast rule, however. Hamm apparently has a secret Instagram account where he follows travel sites, photographers, and artists.
Despite the hardships, Hamm's new roles show how versatile an actor he is. He's hilarious as Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, in Netflix's comedy, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He plays an eccentric cult leader, very much unlike Don Draper. You can catch him in the upcoming film Baby Driver, where he'll take part in a high-stakes heist.
