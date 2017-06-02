Kendall Jenner Is Kendall Jenner's Best Customer, Obviously

On Wednesday, it was announced that Adidas tapped Kendall Jenner as its newest brand ambassador. So, it's no surprise that, to celebrate the news, the 21-year-old model stepped out in a yet-to-be-released pair of Yeezys. (It's all about #branding, no?). Now, Jenner wearing sneakers designed by her brother-in-law Kanye West is nothing new. In fact, it's expected at this point. What's so exciting about her look then? Well, it's something only eagle-eyed Kardashian-Jenner fans would recognize.
While out in New York City Thursday afternoon, Jenner wore a white ribbed-knit bodysuit with rainbow trim that looked oddly familiar. As it turns out, it's from Kendall + Kylie's second collection, appropriately dubbed "Drop Two," which became available for purchase just last week. Given Jenner's perennial trendsetter status, there's no doubt that this particular piece (which sells for $145) is going to start flying off the hypothetical shelves — because when you're Kendall Jenner, there's no better way to advertise your own designs than by wearing them yourself.
As for the rest of the look, Jenner (or rather, her newly-hired stylist, Marni Senofonte) styled the bodysuit underneath a plaid, off-the-shoulder romper that featured upper-arm cut-outs and ruffled, lacy cuffs. To finish things off, she accessorized with a Louis Vuitton fanny pack, and styled it in OG fanny pack fashion, clasped around the waist. This isn't the first time she's been spotted wearing a similar style this week, either. Just two days ago, she was photographed with a black fanny pack while out to dinner with Gigi Hadid. If anyone can bring the fanny pack back from the dead, it's Kendall Jenner. And if there's anyone who can help make her own line completely sell out, well, it's her too.
Advertisement