Kendall Jenner Is Kendall Jenner's Best Customer, Obviously

As for the rest of the look, Jenner (or rather, her newly-hired stylist, Marni Senofonte) styled the bodysuit underneath a plaid, off-the-shoulder romper that featured upper-arm cut-outs and ruffled, lacy cuffs. To finish things off, she accessorized with a Louis Vuitton fanny pack, and styled it in OG fanny pack fashion , clasped around the waist. This isn't the first time she's been spotted wearing a similar style this week, either. Just two days ago, she was photographed with a black fanny pack while out to dinner with Gigi Hadid . If anyone can bring the fanny pack back from the dead, it's Kendall Jenner. And if there's anyone who can help make her own line completely sell out, well, it's her too.