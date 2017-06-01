30 Perfect Looks To Copy This June

Okay, can we say it's officially summer? The weather in New York may not necessarily reflect that (this week alone, I wore a turtleneck one day, and a floral dress the next), but it's June, and for all intents and purposes, it's bare-arm, bare-leg season. And that makes getting dressed a little...complicated. Not because it's any harder to put together an outfit — in fact, it's actually easier: A simple frock and pair of slides can go a long way. But with that tried-and-true, no-frills formula can come a stagnated sense of creativity. (You are basically wearing the same thing everyday, after all). So, how do you spice things up?