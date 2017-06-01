30 Perfect Looks To Copy This June

Okay, can we say it's officially summer? The weather in the UK may not necessarily reflect that (this week alone, I wore a turtleneck one day, and a floral dress the next), but it's June, and for all intents and purposes, it's bare-arm, bare-leg season. And that makes getting dressed a little...complicated. Not because it's any harder to put together an outfit — in fact, it's actually easier: A simple frock and pair of slides can go a long way. But with that tried-and-true, no-frills formula can come a stagnated sense of creativity. (You are basically wearing the same thing everyday, after all). So, how do you spice things up?
This month, we're looking to varying dress silhouettes, oddball layering techniques, and bold accessories to help craft outfits that are easy and cool to wear (both in trend and temperature). June may be the time for less clothing, but that doesn't mean the pieces you are wearing should make any less of a statement. Here's 30 outfits (one for every day of the month), to inspire you to get a little wild with your wardrobe.