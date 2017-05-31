Lorde Just Added A New Word To Her Lyric Vocab (Hint: It Rhymes With Truck)

"What the fuck are perfect places?" This is the question that Lorde asks repeatedly in "Perfect Places," her latest single off of Melodrama, which drops in full on June 16. At first listen it may sound the Lorde we know and love (same growly voice, same party-till-we-die lyrics, same catchy chorus) the single possesses something unlike any of her other songs.
It has the word "fuck." The track also doesn't have it subtly in one line hidden within a verse. The word is repeated three times in the final verse, the third even in a clear, dictated tone in the final line of the song: "What the fuck are perfect places, anyways?" This marks the first time that Lorde has used the word in a track (although it is disputed how she utters it in "Tennis Courts"). She's 19 now and doesn't need to follow any rules with her lyrics, her dancing, or her performance. She's Lorde and she can do whatever the fuck she wants. But it is interesting to hear the word coming out of her mouth — it's like Taylor Swift saying "Yeah we got bad fucking blood," which would be the coolest thing she's ever done.
In a Facebook post which appears on Genius.com, the singer explains her meaning behind the song: "this is a special one. i was living in new york during summer last year, writing melodrama – i’d ride across the brooklyn bridge every day, or sit on the subway uptown in the heat, then go back home to new zealand winter for a week at a time to party with my friends. my life was like a weird little etch-a-sketch i kept scribbling on and resetting.." She added: "this song comes from that endless cycle of evenings and the violent heat of the summer."
a new song from Melodrama, and one of my favourites ☄️? this is PERFECT PLACES https://t.co/0fQaNKpRmc pic.twitter.com/Bx0hHxt23W— Lorde (@lorde) June 1, 2017
Listen to the full track below, and get ready for a Lorde-filled summer.
