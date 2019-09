Lorde Just Added A New Word To Her Lyric Vocab (Hint: It Rhymes With Truck)

It has the word "fuck." The track also doesn't have it subtly in one line hidden within a verse. The word is repeated three times in the final verse, the third even in a clear, dictated tone in the final line of the song: "What the fuck are perfect places, anyways?" This marks the first time that Lorde has used the word in a track (although it is disputed how she utters it in "Tennis Courts" ). She's 19 now and doesn't need to follow any rules with her lyrics, her dancing, or her performance. She's Lorde and she can do whatever the fuck she wants. But it is interesting to hear the word coming out of her mouth — it's like Taylor Swift saying "Yeah we got bad fucking blood," which would be the coolest thing she's ever done.