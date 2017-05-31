Why won't we see Demi Lovato perform at the One Love Manchester tribute show? The "Neon Lights" singer revealed the truth in an Instagram comment, and fans are more than a little confused.
Following the May 22 bombing at the Manchester Arena, stars have sought to help the victims in need. Ariana Grande, who was the performer at the venue the night of the terrorist attack, will now join forces with her fellow pop stars for a tribute concert called One Love Manchester. On June 4, musicians like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry will grace the stage. Lovato seems like a perfect fit for this crowd, but according to the former Disney Channel star, she wasn't asked to join her peers.
Commenting on Instagram user @whitivato post regarding Lovato's absence from the One Love Manchester lineup, despite sending "beautiful messages of support," Lovato didn't mince words.
"Cause I wasn't asked," the "Confident" songstress wrote on the post.
Lovato reached out to Grande in her own Instagram message back in May, sending love to the "Dangerous Woman" artist during this difficult time. She wrote:
"I'm so sorry you had to go through this Ari.. This isn't fair and nobody should have to go through this. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the victims. I love you so so so much."
The day the news of the bombing broke, Lovato also shared her sentiments on Twitter, writing:
"Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators."
She then added:
"My prayers are with you Manchester."
While it may seem odd that Lovato wasn't asked to perform, it's simply not possible to have every musician take the stage for the tribute concert — nor is creating a star-studded spectacle the point. Lovato can support the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing in other ways, and no doubt has plans to do so.
Hopefully people will read Lovato's messages of love as what they are, and ignore any potential "shade" from either her or Grande. Not only does it likely not exist, it's also so not the point.
