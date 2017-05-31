This Andrew Garfield Video Is Going Viral For The BEST Reason

Andrew Garfield is a versatile actor, as we all know (and the Academy agrees). We had no idea he could lip sync with the very best of them, though, until he took the stage in London Tuesday night, as a surprise guest during the London stop of Ru Paul's Queens Werq the World tour.
Garfield was in the audience at the show at the Troxy, which featured Drag Race alums Violet Chachki, Kim Chi, Shea Coulee, Detox, Shangela, and Sasha Velor, according to E! Online. During a segment called Wig in a Box, he took the stage, donned a curly, bobbed wig, and proceeded to lip sync to Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman."
Even though he was in just a striped T-shirt and black jeans, he made a pretty convincing Whitney, flawlessly reproducing her signature arm movements. Then he added his own flair with a backflip, which earned him an, "Oh my God!" from host Michelle Visage.
No but seriously #AndrewGarfield as #Whitney. Thanks @michellevisage. #WerqTheWorld pic.twitter.com/G6J4Vzzlwu— Michael (@mj_hewitt) May 30, 2017
"Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer," Visage wrote on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself with Garfield and Laverne Cox.
What a show, what a night! Thank you as always ?? YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL. Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer. @lavernecox you keep doing what you're doing, you are a trailblazer, a beauty and a ? I LOVE YOU #werqtheworld #tour #soldout
Those in the audience vehemently approved.
Still living for Andrew Garfield and @michellevisage that was a surprise of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/3td260vFaA— lu (@luanleer) May 30, 2017
"Still living for Andrew Garfield and @michellevisage that was a surprise of a lifetime," @luanleer tweeted.
Garfield is also earning rave reviews from Twitter and Instagram videos of the performance.
" THIS IS BEYOND AMAZING!!!!!!!! Now i guess i have to think of a good drag name for #AndrewGarfield", wrote @Claysonburger.
THIS IS BEYOND AMAZING!!!!!!!! Now i guess i have to think of a good drag name for #AndrewGarfield https://t.co/D5VvGsKxju— Coeur de Cassis (@Claysonburger) May 31, 2017
Garfield is currently starring in the London production of Angels in America, playing Prior Walter, a gay man with AIDS in the 1980s. But the Troxy was not the first time the actor has performed in some sort of drag. He starred in Arcade Fire's video for "We Exist" in 2014, where he played a young person testing out his gender identity by dancing his heart out in a homophobic dive bar.
