This Andrew Garfield Video Is Going Viral For The BEST Reason

What a show, what a night! Thank you as always ?? YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL. Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer. @lavernecox you keep doing what you're doing, you are a trailblazer, a beauty and a ? I LOVE YOU #werqtheworld #tour #soldout

A post shared by Michelle Visage (@michellevisage) on May 30, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT