Bethenny Frankel Is Ready For Love, Maybe Just Not Right Now

If only there were more hours in the day, Bethenny Frankel would have time to date. Frankel, who recently stated that she was loving the single life after breaking up with boyfriend Dennis Shields, admitted to Entertainment Tonight that it's not really a choice after all.
With so much to do and so little time, dating just always takes a backseat in Frankel's life, but she's trying to find a little space in her schedule. “I think people always ask me about my love, or lack of love, life,” The Real Housewives of New York City star said. “I've been really focused on work so much and sometimes, something has to give and it was just that.”
To be fair, we're not sure when Frankel would find time to date either after she listed out her busy day-to-day schedule. “I'm building my Skinnygirl business, I've created a charity, I have a daughter," she said, adding "I have to be able to be focused and sleep." We agree, how would dating not be way down on that list of priorities? A woman building an empire definitely needs her sleep.
Frankel admits it's also hard to squeeze in dating — though, she did for A-Rod — when you don't want to treat it like it's an afterthought. "If I do anything, I wanna do it well,” Frankel said. “If I date, I wanna do it really well. So, I can't be dating unless I'm ready to, like, go full monty. You know?”
She knows she shouldn't put so much pressure on herself, but it's not easy when you're a successful woman in the public eye. "Women try to hold on so tight, and then just crumble because we're trying to be superwomen,” she said. It's part of the reason she started the charity B Strong, which helps women in financial crisis.
But Frankel, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband, Jason Hoppy last summer, said she's ready to put her guard down and get herself out there. “Open for business,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Summer's coming. It's time to put the Bethenny burners back on.”
