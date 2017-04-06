Bethenny Frankel Needs No Man For Sex

Bethenny Frankel's current mood: men, who needs 'em? The 46-year-old is currently single and living out the definition of independent woman. With her booming Skinnygirl empire, adorable 6-year-old daughter Bryn, and new season of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel couldn't be more content.
“I am living the single life. I never really lived the single life before, and I am enjoying it,” the reality star told People this week. “I have different things that I want now than I did 10 years ago and I don’t have any boxes to check.” When Frankel talks about boxes to check, she means the pressures that our culture places on women to reach certain milestones: find a stable partner, get married, have a baby, make a home — you know the deal. “I think women always want to check a box that they need to have a kid [or] it’s time to have a kid... it’s time to get married and have someone financially support you," Frankel explained.
Frankel has accomplished most of those major goals — but by doing it her way. The firecracker leveraged the fame she accrued on RHONY into a lucrative empire. And while she shares custody of Bryn with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, she at last finalized her divorce to him in July 2016, after a bitter and prolonged court battle last nearly four years. (In late January, Hoppy was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing Frankel; she was granted a six-month restraining order against him.)
Another thing she definitely doesn't need men for right now: sex. “There are toys for that,” she joked. (Or didn't joke?) When it comes to being a single lady, Frankel is living it up with her girlfriends. Of her booming social life, Frankel said, "I am going out to dinner, and when I’m not with my daughter, I’m going out on dates. I’m just enjoying my life and I am participating in my life. I did not realize that I have not been doing that. I’ve been sort of hiding, but I am not hiding any more. I’m happy.”
