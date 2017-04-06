It's been nine years since The Real Housewives of New York City premiered, and seven years since the most epic, longest-standing feud in the series' history: Bethenny Frankel vs. Jill Zarin. What drove the former best friends apart was never entirely clear. Zarin was supposedly peeved Frankel left for her own spin-off, and that she didn't call her when Zarin's husband got cancer. Insults and gossip were blown out of proportion, and the split became an irreparable chasm when Zarin surprised everyone on Scary Island in season three. The two have traded slights over the years, but don't really talk candidly about that part of their past.
In a juicy new Broadly story profiling ex-Real Housewives, Zarin talks about her fight with Frankel, and how it strained her relationship with Bravo host and friend Andy Cohen. "I was very hurt when [Cohen] chose sides," Jill said. "I wished and hoped that Andy would've stayed neutral with the Housewives. To be fair, it's hard to be neutral. Can you really treat all the girls the same?" She continued, "But I felt that he really picked sides in our fight, and I know why. He had invested and said yes to giving [Bethenny] a show, a spinoff, and he had to back her."
Even though the pair aren't speaking, Zarin is optimistic about rekindling a friendship in the future. "I think that time heals all wounds," Jill explained. "I think that my best friend is time, because a lot of things I said at the time people didn't believe and have now come true." And according to Broadly, Zarin "dreams of meeting with Bethenny on the show and resolving their issues."
Now that would make for an explosive RHONY episode.
