Selena Gomez Comments On Rumors She's Collaborating With The Weeknd

Nobody likes to be the bearer of bad news — especially when that bad news involves crushing the hopes and dreams of teenage Selenators. But here we go anyhow. Selena Gomez has finally publicly commented on the rampant rumors that she is collaborating with her boyfriend The Weeknd on new music.
During an interview on Tuesday's episode of "The TJ Show" on Boston's 103.3 AMP Radio, host TJ Taormina asked Gomez about the hot gossip that has been circulating for the past week. And the singer didn't mince words in her emphatic denial of the rumor — but not before having herself a good chuckle. "No," she laughed. "No we’re not."
Then TJ joked that Gomez should give him a more juicy quote on the issue — one that could easily be taken out of context in order to stir up fans' hopes, as so often happens. "Should we change your answer?" he said. "You could be like, 'Sure, we're going to work on music ... on our iTunes playlist,' to really mess with people?" Gomez was not a fan of the idea. "Probably not. I can’t give those people what they want, I’m sorry." She added, "And it’s not true!" Message received, Selena.
Reports of a collaboration between the lovebirds, who confirmed their relationship in April with a romantic Instagram post from Coachella, started last week. An Elle U.K. article pointed out that on songwriter and producer Max Martin's page, Selena Gomez's upcoming track "In Her Element" was billed as featuring The Weeknd. But, like many things on Wikipedia, that turned out to be very false. Better to find out now than be strung along longer, right? So thank you for your brutal honesty, Selena.
