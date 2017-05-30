Millie Bobby Brown Auditioned For This Iconic Role

Stranger Things' first season hit Netflix last July. Since then, the show's child stars have continued to make headlines on a regular basis. Whether they're taking selfies with other celebrities or starring on Lip Sync Battle, they're all just so endearing. And that makes it all the more surprising that any of them would be turned down for a role.
In a new interview with Evan Rachel Wood for Variety, Millie Bobby Brown, a.k.a. Stranger Things' Eleven, revealed that she auditioned for Logan. Dafne Keen, not Brown, ended up landing the role of Laura, but Brown says it was still her best audition to date.
"I was like, 'It's going to be amazing, I'm going to really prepare,' and I sat in my room reading the lines," Brown said in the interview. "Honestly, for me, I felt so — I felt an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman, and James Mangold sitting right in front of me." (Yep, you read that right — she auditioned with Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold in the room.)
Brown has no hard feelings about the film, though. In the interview, the Stranger Things star said that Keen was "incredible" in Logan.
The actress also revealed that she auditions in an American accent, rather than her native British one, so as to not "throw people off" during the casting process. Her full conversation with Wood will air during the sixth season of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, which premieres next month. Check out the duo's Logan discussion below.
