this has been the most incredible and overwhelming few days of my life! I cannot believe I had the chance to meet these amazing actors. Congratulations to all the winners last night and a special shoutout to @thecrownnetflix bringing it home for @netflix! Thanks to everyone for having me, it was the best! Until next time, MBB??? #goldenglobes #strangerthings #netflix
Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown came, saw and totally conquered the Golden Globes. Need proof? Check out her Instagram. After her first awards show weekend, Brown shared a 36-photo collage of all the stars she met. There was Pharrell and Joe Jonas, Emma Stone and Blake Lively, Lily Collins and Amy Adams. The list goes on and on. "This has been the most incredible and overwhelming few days of my life!" she wrote. "I cannot believe I had the chance to meet these amazing actors." Honestly, it doesn't surprise us at all. Hello, she's amazing as Eleven on the Netflix series! If anything, we're just impressed by how many photos she managed to take over the weekend. Zoom in on her collage and you'll notice Brown made a Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill sandwich. She got a kiss on the hand from This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown. She got a hug from Priyanka Chopra and posed with the guys from Stranger Things — who had a fun night of their own. The cherry on top? Brown met Ryan Gosling at the BAFTA Tea Party. Her "awesome meeting" with Gosling even earned its own stand-alone post on Brown's Instagram. There's really nothing left to say except Millie Bobby Brown, you are our hero.
