The kids of Stranger Things showed they had what it took to defeat the Demogorgon, but are they ready to lip sync like their lives depended on it? Well, we'll soon find out since the boys of Stranger Things are headed to Lip Sync Battle for a super-sized episode.
It's Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) vs. Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) vs. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) vs. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) on Thursday, May 25 to find the best lip syncer of Hawkins, Indiana. What is clear from the episode's teaser is the little kids from Stranger Things aren't that little anymore. Oh, and they also have some pretty impressive taste in music.
Wolfhard will be taking on Weezer's "Buddy Holly" and it's clear he's seen that video a couple of times. He's clearly got that Rivers Cuomo look down — yellow cardigan and black plastic frames? Check — but he's also got the skills. It's not easy to pretend to play a real guitar, while also trying to work the mic. Shout out to Chrissy Teigen who is clearly having a lot of fun in her sock hop getup.
In a pre-show interview from the Upside Down, Wolfhard didn't drop any hints about Stranger Things season 2 or season 3, which is already in the works, believe it or not. But the Canadian actor did say he had a bit of a strategy going into the battle that included making "passive aggressive comments" as a different form of trash talk.
McLaughlin went for a different strategy, which included buttering up the host LL Cool J. McLaughlin rocked full-on red Adidas and a chunky gold chain to take on Cool J's track "I'm Bad." Don't worry, he's really good. In fact, he's so good, Cool J might be worried about his job security.
