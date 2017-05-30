Former Bachelorette contestant Michael Nance passed away Monday morning, as E! Online reports. Nance, who was 31, appeared on the eighth season of the show, which starred Emily Maynard. According to the Austin Police department, who spoke to E! News, the death is not suspicious — Nance was discovered unresponsive, and pronounced deceased less than an hour after the police were called. Cause of death has yet to be released.
Arie Luyendyk Jr., who competed alongside Nance on The Bachelorette, shared his condolences on Twitter.
"I will always remember my friend Michael Nance for his kind and fragile soul. Addiction is a terrible disease, may he finally find peace," Luyendyk wrote. (The Austin Police department has not linked the death to substance abuse.)
Advertisement
I will always remember my friend Micheal Nance for his kind and fragile soul. Addiction is a terrible disease, may he finally find peace.— Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) May 30, 2017
Sean Lowe, Nance's fellow contestant who went on to be the Bachelor, wrote, "My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette."
My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette.— Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 30, 2017
Nance, who was eliminated in week 4 of the season, listed his job as "rehab counselor" on the show. In addition, Nance was a musician; he opened a Kickstarter in 2010 to fund the recording of his first album. His EP, Lalala, is available on iTunes. It was released on 2012.
John Wolfner, who was among the final five that season, retweeted Luyendyk, adding, "I echo @ariejr thoughts on Michael. A good one was taken to soon, my thoughts & prayers are with his family. "
I echo @ariejr thoughts on Michael. A good one was taken to soon, my thoughts & prayers are with his family. https://t.co/8TQvPFyEhN— John Wolfner (@jwolfner) May 30, 2017
Emily Maynard tweeted Tuesday morning regarding Nance's death. She wrote, "So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends."
So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends.— Emily MaynardJohnson (@EmilyMaynard) May 30, 2017
In a statement to E! News, contestant Kalon McMahon said that Nance was a "gentle giant," adding "[Michael] was one of the nicest and most genuine guys in the house. We kept in touch after the show and I'm just really sad. His music was amazing. He was amazing."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement